Three local crews started the new year by rowing in the recent George Bass Surfboat Marathon which is the world's longest surf rowing marathon. It is a seven-day 190km course from Batemans Bay to Eden.
The North Cronulla Super Vets were swept by "Big Wave" Dave Young, the Wanda Super Vets swept by Les Townsend; and the Wanda Vets swept by Trax Robson. They were joined by Clubs from Mullaloo, Portsea , Bulli, Moruya, Tathra, Pambula, Broulee and North Steyne in their efforts to reach Eden.
The North Cronulla Super Veteran crew, rowing the ' Steve Warren' took out first place in their division for every leg of the 7 day race- a clean sweep in a remarkable time of 13 hours 38:05.
The Wanda crews, rowing the ' Jamie Walker' and the ' Pat McDonald' finished fourth and second respectively in their divisions with the Wanda Super Veterans mixed crew competing against men's teams.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.