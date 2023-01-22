St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Surf Boat crews put in to reach Eden

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 23 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The North Cronulla Super Veteran crew, rowing the ' Steve Warren' made a clean sweep in a remarkable time of 13 hours 38:05.

Three local crews started the new year by rowing in the recent George Bass Surfboat Marathon which is the world's longest surf rowing marathon. It is a seven-day 190km course from Batemans Bay to Eden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.