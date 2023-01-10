St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Update: Three men rescued from overturned boat off Royal National Park

By Jim Gainsford
Updated January 11 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 10:27am
Three helicopters were called in to assist in the rescue including the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter, the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter and PolAir.

Three men in their 50s were rescued from the sea off the coast at the Royal National Park this morning.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

