Update: Three men rescued from overturned boat off Royal National Park

Three men in their 50s were rescued from the sea off the coast at the Royal National Park this morning.
They have been taken to Sutherland Hospital where they are reported to be in a stable condition.
NSW Ambulance paramedics responded to reports of an overturned boat with people in the water near Wedding Cake Rock at around 9.45am after they were spotted by a hiker on the coastal track.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Andrew Bibby said it is believed the men had been fishing when a freak wave caused their boat to overturn.
"They'd been in the water for around an hour before they were spotted by a bushwalker who called for help," Inspector Bibby said.
"Three helicopters were called in to assist, including the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter, the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter and PolAir.
"All agencies worked well together to coordinate the rescue, with the men winched from the water and taken to NSW Ambulance paramedics to be assessed.
"The men were treated for hypothermia and suspected water inhalation before being taken to hospital in an ambulance.
"Thankfully, they were wearing life jackets which may have been prevented a much more serious situation. This is a timely reminder to anyone heading out on the water to be prepared and ensure you have the necessary safety equipment on board," he said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
