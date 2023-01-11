Primrose House plans for new assembly hall and classrooms

The owners of heritage-listed Primrose House at Dolls Point have lodged a development application with Bayside Council to build a new assembly hall and classrooms.
The building is now owned by Scots College and used as the Brighton Preparatory School. The proposal does not include an increase in staff or student numbers.
Value of the works is $8,578,390.
Under the DA, it is proposed to add a first floor addition to the existing building to the east of the main building to house an assembly hall on the ground floor and four classrooms on the first floor.
It also proposes the reconstruction of the historic Captain's Walk on the roof of the building, which was an original feature of the building in c1899 that was later removed.
The DA seeks to reinstate it according to the historical photographs. The proposal does not require the removal of any of the existing tree canopy on the site.
The extension would be built on a vacant lot owned by the school to the east of the building and currently used for car parking.
The site is zoned R2 and REI and the proposed works are permissible.
Built in the 1890s and called Scarborough House, the building has been used as a hotel, Red Cross Hospital, a Dr Barnardo's Boys Home, a boarding house, and a convalescent and day hospital.
Renamed Primrose house it was sold by the South Eastern Sydney Area Health Service to Scots College in 2017.
The college carried out extensive restoration works, restoring much of the original fabric of the building.
The proposed two-storey classroom and assembly hall will be set away from the heritage building and linked to it by a covered walkway.
The 16 car spaces to the east of the building will be relocated to the western side to provide 11 spaces. The remaining 13 spaces on the eastern side will be removed.
The proposed alterations and additions to the school building are sympathetic to the heritage and architectural elements of the existing school, according to the DA's Statement of Environmental Effects.
"The proposal will not affect public access to the foreshore, will minimise overshadowing to public places to the foreshore and will provide a development that has been designed to be in keeping with the scale and character of the locality," the SEE stated.
"The proposed development will be in the public interest, as it will improve the significance of the existing building through the reinstatement of the original Captain's Walk and adding to the long-term viability of the school, whilst protecting the residential amenity of adjoining properties."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
