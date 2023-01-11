St George Matters with Chris Minns: NSW Labor's policies to make housing more affordable

NSW Labor will tackle housing affordability by abolishing stamp duty for first home buyers on purchases up to $800,000 and offer a reduced rate for homes up to $1 million.
Rising housing prices and stagnant wages have put home-ownership out of reach for many people. That is why under my new policy 95 per cent of all first home buyers in NSW will either pay no tax or a significantly discounted rate.
It is predicted that within the first three years of this initiative, 28,000 first home buyers would have paid no stamp duty and an additional 18,000 would have paid a discounted rate.
We need a government that removes the red tape and hurdles that are stopping people from getting into homes.
That is why a Minns Labor Government will also establish a new NSW housing agency.
Homes NSW will be a single, one-stop and affordable housing agency aimed at delivering more housing options and streamlining the current bureaucratic processes.
These two initiatives are a key part of my plan to help first home buyers and renters who are trying to enter the housing market.
To achieve this plan for renters, we will introduce a portable bonds scheme to help relieve the financial burden of moving homes by allowing renters to transfer their bond from one property to another.
I understand the stress of trying to purchase your first home and I want more singles, couples and families achieving their dream of owning a home.
With more policies to address housing affordability still to come, I am committed to helping first home buyers and renters get a foot into the property market.
For further information on these commitments please contact me on (02) 9587 9684 or email me at kogarah@parliament.nsw.gov.au
