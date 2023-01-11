St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Matters with Chris Minns: NSW Labor's policies to make housing more affordable

Updated January 11 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kogarah MP, Chris Minns.

NSW Labor will tackle housing affordability by abolishing stamp duty for first home buyers on purchases up to $800,000 and offer a reduced rate for homes up to $1 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.