Ashvini is Labor's candidate for Oatley

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 11 2023 - 5:00pm
Kogarah MP and NSW Labor leader Chris Minns with Labor candidate for the seat of Oatley, Georges RIver Councillor Ashvini Ambihaipahar.

Georges River Councillor Ashvini Ambihaipahar has been announced as Labor's candidate for the seat of Oatley for the 2023 State election.

