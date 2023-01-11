Ashvini is Labor's candidate for Oatley

Georges River Councillor Ashvini Ambihaipahar has been announced as Labor's candidate for the seat of Oatley for the 2023 State election.
A scientist and solicitor, Ms Ambihaipahar grew up in Hurstville and Narwee and was elected to Georges River Council last year, replacing Councillor Warren Tegg.
She went to Hurstville Public School and Danebank Anglican School for Girls, graduating in 2004 and going on to study science at Sydney University, majoring in anatomy, pathology and histology.
Following this, she worked at Sydney University for six years in the anatomy department before deciding to study law at UTS.
"I wanted new challenges and had an interest in employment law and the labour movement, so decided to study law," Ms Ambihaipahar said.
"I didn't grow up in a political household. It wasn't even discussed but it was something that I gravitated to - the culture, the collective mindset and helping others. This is my personality, as well. I've always liked to help others.
"Employment law is something that defines people. It's quite profound how work defines someone's life and who they are as a person.
"Finishing law at UTS I wanted to work for a union and found an internship with the United Auto Workers in Detroit, Michigan. I saved a bit of money and went to Detroit and worked as an organiser.
"It was quite interesting comparing the union movement in Australia and the United States. They are like chalk and cheese.
"I came back to Sydney and got a role at the national office of the Electrical Trades Union in 2014 working with them for seven years, advocating for members across Australia in traditional IR issues.
"I then joined the Nurses and Midwives Association for a year. This was during the pandemic and was a huge challenge dealing with the implications for those members who didn't want to be vaccinated. They had to choose between their work and their beliefs."
Following this she decided to gain experience working for an employers group, joining the Australian Hotels Association.
"It was a way of giving back to the employees by ensuring and supporting employers with compliance," Ms Ambihaipahar said.
As well as her career, Ms Ambihaipahar has been a volunteer board member for St George Community Transport.
She lives in St George with husband Shamil who she met when they were students at Hurstville Public School.
"We have very close ties with St George, " Ms Ambihaipahar said. "My grandparents live in Hurstville. We have a lot of friends who have stayed in the area but others who have had to leave because of housing affordability.
"At the end of last year I was asked to consider putting my hat in the ring for the seat of Oatley," she said.
"The straw that broke the camel's back was when I saw how three families at Riverwood were treated when their homes in Webb Street were taken under compulsory acquisition orders for a car park.
"I realised we need someone who has a strong and passionate advocacy for the community.
"I think I can give the community the right advocacy. I'm someone who has nothing to gain but a lot to give."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
