EPA determines black material on Port Hacking beach not coal mining waste

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
January 17 2023 - 1:00pm
Black material in the sand at Swallow Creek Reserve, Grays Point. Picture supplied

The Environment Protection Authority has determined that black material found on a beach in the Hacking River was not coal waste from a Helensburgh mine.

