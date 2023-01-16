Early works on the $80 million Coles Caringbah retail-residential development are about to begin, but the supermarket and liquor shop will stay open for an indefinite period.
The adjoining council car park will remain open during the entire construction period.
Temporary fencing and screening have been erected around much of the development site, with old shops and a squash centre expected to be the first to be demolished.
Coles was given the go-ahead for the development in 2020 after a successful appeal to the NSW Land and Environment Court.
Agreement was reached with Sutherland Shire Council in a conciliation commission hearing over variations to the building height and floor space limits set out in the local environmental plan (LEP).
The development will cover an entire block at the corner of President Avenue and Willarong Road.
The project will include a new Coles supermarket, liquor store, eight specialty shops and 120 apartments.
A Coles spokeswoman said the redevelopment would provide retail customers in Caringbah and surrounding suburbs with "more choice and an enhanced shopping experience".
"The mixed-use site will include 120 apartments, a Coles and a Liquorland store," she said.
"Early works will begin in February 2023, however, Coles and Liquorland will remain trading until later in 2023."
The spokeswoman said the project would provide "a boost for the Caringbah economy, creating new local retail jobs upon opening, and construction jobs during the build".
The spokeswoman said there were other Coles supermarkets nearby at Miranda, in Wandella Road and Westfield.
A Sutherland Shire Council spokesman said the council continued to work with the proponents of the project.
"With fencing recently installed surrounding these sites, council wishes to assure residents that plans are in place to ensure that works do not unnecessarily impede pedestrian access or traffic flow along President Avenue or Willarong Road.
"A neighbouring council car park will also remain accessible to motorists while works are underway."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
