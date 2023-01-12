Residents of a retirement village at Peakhurst will benefit from a new security system, gifted by the NSW Government.
IRT Peakhurst received a $25,000 grant through the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership (CBP) program.
The grant will be used to install a CCTV security system, thanks to Chair of the Resident and Friends Association, Lyndon Mitchell, who eagerly fought for the grant.
He said he adopted the principle of "if you don't ask then you won't get" and began researching funding opportunities available to non-profit community organisations. His dedication was rewarded.
"Since my wife and I moved to IRT Peakhurst, we've been keen to enhance the amenity of the village for the benefit of everyone who lives here," he said.
"Our Resident and Friends Association has been successful in having several funding applications approved by local, state and federal governments."
He identified the NSW Government's CBP program as a possible funding source, upon learning that it seeks to support non-profit community organisations by prioritising investment in local infrastructure to the benefit of communities.
"I raised the grant opportunity with IRT and explained what we'd like to achieve with the funding if we were to be successful," he said.
"With [the manager's] support we submitted a detailed application for a grant of $25,000 to cover a substantial portion of the overall cost of installing CCTV. I was so pleased when our efforts were rewarded in early December and we learned that our application had been approved."
IRT Retirement Village Manager Donna Thomson, who supported the grant application, said the CCTV will add another layer of security to the village.
She said the Resident and Friends Association was successful in securing funding to upgrade the library, change rooms for the swimming pool and the village hub, which is used for the men's group who meet regularly.
"The knowledge, time and energy that Lyndon dedicates to pursuing grant opportunities to support our whole community is really admirable," she said.
"He has the expertise and is so passionate about improving everything we have here in the village for the benefit of every resident for years to come."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
