IRT Peakhurst receives grant through the NSW Government Community Building Partnership Program

By Eva Kolimar
January 12 2023 - 11:30am
IRT Peakhurst has received a NSW Government grant to improve its security system.

Residents of a retirement village at Peakhurst will benefit from a new security system, gifted by the NSW Government.

