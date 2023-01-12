Wearing your school hat when you play outside.

Count the fruit in your fruit bowl.

Write your name in lots of different colours.

Go outside with a friend and throw, catch and roll a ball.

Eat your morning tea and lunch out of your lunch box.

Practice getting a drink from a bubbler.

Play a game of Duck, Duck Goose or Stuck in the Mud.

Practice saying your address.

Colour three circles the same colour.

Start wearing your new school shoes a little bit each day.

Write your age in lots of colours.

Try putting your shoes on and off yourself.

Find your name on all of your new school belongings.

Practice putting your lunch box in your school bag.

Copy your name using your favourite colour.

Read your school book that you got at orientation.

Identify the letter your name starts with.

Find out if you have a friend starting school with you.

Put your school uniform on yourself.

Practice packing your school bag.

Colour two squares the same colour.

Count to 20 as you wash your hands.

Practice putting a book in your library bag.

Practice opening and closing your lunch box.

Write your name and draw a picture of yourself.

Check that your water bottle has your name on it and practice opening and closing it.

Draw a colourful picture.

Sing your ABCs and tell someone your full name.

Read a book with mum or dad.

Say your numbers one to 10.

Tell mum or dad the name of your new teacher when you meet them on the first day.

Tell mum or dad the name of a new friend in your class.

Tell mum or dad one thing you learnt.