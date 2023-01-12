With 'big school' around the corner, these Kindy kids are ready and eager to learn, play and make friends.
Blakehurst Public School invited some of its Kindergarten pupils to their new surrounds recently, with proud parents anticipating the milestone day ahead.
School administration officer Fay Sleiman, said the school was excited to welcome the youngest members into its school community.
"They are ready, and orientation has helped get them prepared," she said.
"This year we have lots of kids with siblings already at the school, which makes it a bit easier for them - they are more ready than others. We do have some tears but also some confident kids."
Primary schools are now preparing for the Best Start program, a one-on-one assessment of each Kindergarten child with their teacher, before the formal commencement of school for the Kindergarten pupils on February 6.
On orientation day in late 2022, each family was given a "countdown to Kindergarten" calendar for January, which encourages the child to try a new task each day before school begins.
These include things like:
Families are also reminded to take advantage of the NSW Government's back to school cash incentives, including $150 vouchers that can be used to purchase school essentials including uniforms and lunch boxes.
Premier Dominic Perrottet says a new school year is an expensive time for families.
"The NSW Government is standing alongside families and providing a boost to household budgets by providing financial support to cover some of the costs of essential school supplies," Mr Perrottet said.
"Three $50 Premier's Back to School NSW Vouchers are available for each child and can be spent on supplies at any registered business - from school uniforms and prescribed textbooks to general stationery and equipment, such as lunchboxes and drink bottles."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said that the back to school period is exciting for families, but can also be stressful with school supplies adding up quickly.
"No matter if your child goes to a public or non-government school, you will have access to the Premier's Back to School NSW Vouchers," Ms Mitchell said.
"These vouchers will not only be good for families but as we've seen from past programs, businesses will benefit from the extra spending stimulated by the vouchers, which will be available to around 1.3 million school children."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.