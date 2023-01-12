St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Old church hall to become new Rockale Community and Cultural Centre

January 12 2023 - 2:30pm
Bayside Council is to transform an old church hall in the heart of Rockdale into a contemporary, multi-purpose Community and Cultural Centre.

