Old church hall to become new Rockale Community and Cultural Centre

Bayside Council is to transform an old church hall in the heart of Rockdale into a contemporary, multi-purpose Community and Cultural Centre.
The project has been identified as a priority project in the Bayside Community Strategic Plan and when completed will host a range of arts and cultural events and programs.
The Rockdale Community and Cultural Centre will be an important landmark and connection between the Kings Lane shopping precinct, the Library and Rockdale Town Hall civic centre.
The disused Church Hall building at 5 Bryant St, Rockdale, will be transformed into a Community and Cultural Centre that will be available for use by the community and for Council's community and civic events.
The adjoining Chapel will be demolished to create an open park and gathering space.
The project includes:
This will include a place to reflect the area's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history and culture.
The council will engage the local Aboriginal community in naming the new facility.
The council is seeking community feedback on the types of cultural and creative activities and functions they would like to see at the new Centre.
This can be done:
Online:
Hard copy: Submit submissions at the council's customer service centre at 444-446 Princes Highway, Rockdale.
Post: Bayside Council, PO Box 21, Rockdale NSW 2216
The closing date for community feedback and submissions is 12 February 2023.
