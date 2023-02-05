They may be small in numbers but they are mighty in eagerness to see what all the fuss is about at 'big school.'
Como Public School has only 12 pupils starting Kindergarten this year.
Traditionally a cohort with small enrolments, the school doesn't mind it one bit, and teachers have become well versed on how to cater for their single little class.
The school's principal Nicole Gilmore, said there were initially 14 Kindergarten expected this year but two moved out of the area.
"We try to keep it small because it really enhances the individual learning," she said. "It also makes a good transition from a preschool setting.
"Historically 12 is the number but in the year we just had, we had 25 - you can't pick it. Our numbers have grown quite a lot since 2018.
"It's quite an affluent area, so we have younger families in rentals or parents of higher socio-economic status buying into the area. But our boundaries are quite small as far as local enrolments go."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
