As primary schools delve into Term 1, there also learning as they go are teachers, who are driving the new K-2 English and Mathematics syllabus.
After a few hundred schools in NSW put the changes through trials in 2022, this year marks the start of planning for reforms, and at Brighton-Le-Sands Public School, it's time to put theory into practice.
A little over 60 Kindergarten pupils across three classes at the school have launched into classroom learning - but before reading and writing, comes a little relaxed fun.
"Our first week has been getting them to do some colouring and free play, plus setting up our expectations and routine," teacher Sinead Aekins said.
"It's all about celebrating the first week because it's a big deal for them. We have a lot of new families this year and they don't know what to expect for their first child."
Ms Aekins takes on a new role this year. Her job as Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Instruction has been newly created to cater for the roll-out of the implementation of the new syllabus.
The new syllabuses is now available for teachers to plan and prepare during the school year.
"We have been preparing for that since end of 2022 - done training with staff, and we are holding collaboration meetings to make sure we are on track," Ms Aekins said. "We already have some great programs in place that we are really pleased with."
Kindergarten to Year 2 will learn mandatory phonics (sounding out letters) as pupils learn to read, which is part of a greater focus on literacy and numeracy in the early years. Teachers will emphasise skills in spelling, handwriting and sentence structure, while in maths, key changes including ensuring students develop stronger foundations in sequencing and reasoning.
"It's exhausting for the kindies, but we say to parents that the academics will come once the children have a good sense of well-being and resilience as they settle in," Ms Aekins said.
