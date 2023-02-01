As Kindergarten pupils are getting to know their new school, teachers are getting to know them.
NSW public schools are in the midst of the Best Start Kindergarten Assessment, where teachers conduct literacy and numeracy observations for all Kindergarten pupils in the first five weeks of school.
More of a casual observation rather than a 'test', the assessment is a brief one-on-one session, usually about 20 minutes, with a pupil and their teacher, to give them an idea of where they are at in their learning, so they can plan for effective learning.
It identifies student's literacy and numeracy skills, and has been conducted in all NSW public schools since 2010. The assessment is mapped to the National Literacy and Numeracy Learning Progressions.
The literacy assessment is designed to observe word, sound and letter recognition, early writing skills, and the ability to re-tell storylines from books that are read to children.
The numeracy component seeks to identify if the child can recognise numbers, their counting ability and early addition and subtraction skills.
Carlton South Public School Assistant Principal Jade Toofohe, said pupils were eager and excited.
"They can visit their classrooms, meet the teachers and show how they can draw pictures and count," she said.
"Students have enjoyed showing the teachers how they write their names and have loved listening to the picture book that the teachers have read to them.
"Some students have been a little shy to leave their parents, but once they settle in with the teacher they have been excited about school. Teachers have also enjoyed the opportunity to connect with the new students and meet the families."
In 2023 there are some changes to the components and the online recording tool, to ensure the assessment aligns to the new English and Mathematics K-2 syllabuses that is being taught for the first time this year.
"These are the first syllabuses of the NSW Curriculum Reform and are key to building strong literacy and numeracy foundations in the early years and beyond," Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said.
"The students starting Kindergarten will be the first of the 'curriculum reform generation', benefitting from these evidence-based, back-to-basic syllabuses from their very first day."
