As Kindergarten pupils ease into their new surroundings, there to help make the transition smoother are some keen and confident leaders.
A supportive hand to make the first day of school a little less daunting, the older pupils at Lugarno Public School have been busy preparing to be leaders for their youngest peers.
Traditionally a Year 6 role, the primary school buddy system pairs the senior pupils of a school with those in Kindergarten.
But at Lugarno Public, Year 5 take on the responsibility of helping the youngest group adjust to their new environment.
From helping them find a place to put their bag and showing them where the toilets are, to pointing out the location of the canteen and library during lunch time, Year 5 are there to assist, all while gaining leadership skills and building friendships, to establish a sense of belonging.
The idea is that Year 5 will have more time in the the school together with the little ones to build on connections, rather than across just a single year.
"The Kingergarten - Year 5 buddy program is much loved by our students and ensures a smooth, happy and successful transition into our school," School Principal Justine Williams said. "Experienced teachers and a safe environment support this transition."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
