St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Lugarno Public School Year 5 students meet their Kindergarten buddies

EK
By Eva Kolimar
February 6 2023 - 1:00pm
Lugarno Public School Year 5 buddies with some of the new Kindergarten students. The school's buddy program aims to make the transition to primary school extra supportive. Back row, George Paras, Piper Starling, Samuel Shearer; front row, Tom Demetriou, Ebony Starling, and twins Levi and Zara Harris. Picture by Chris Lane

As Kindergarten pupils ease into their new surroundings, there to help make the transition smoother are some keen and confident leaders.

