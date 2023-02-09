Not one, but three residents from the same aged care home, turned 100 this year.
There for a combined birthday celebration at Jesmond Miranda, were the guests of honour Kathleen Roberts, Gloria Lougheed and Irene Thiel.
The Leader spoke with their family members about each birthday girl.
Kathleen Roberts
"She can hardly see and hear - she probably won't know what's going on, but she is cheeky.
She likes her soapies that come on through the day. If you walked in on one of her soapies, you got the silent treatment. I would have to make my visit timing right, because if a soapie was on, she would tell me to get out of the room.
If you went around to her place at about 3pm you would get a cup of tea and some scones or pikelets. Her main hobby in life was looking after people - giving them a feed. We were spoilt rotten when we were younger. She was always fussy about us being well-presented and dressed immaculately for school.
She played a lot of tennis when she was younger and worked at Coles Cafe at Hurstville for about 20 years.
She doesn't drink or smoke but she must have good genes because her mum made it to 88.
There is only me left now after dad and my brother died. We are a very tiny family."
- son, Robert.
Gloria Lougheed
"Gloria is strong willed. I'm the only child, and she has one granddaughter.
She is in excellent health. She uses a walking frame but she was driving up until the age of 90 and was still a very good driver then. She doesn't wear glasses and loves reading novels - she would read up to six books in a week. She's very fast.
Mum has a good sense of humour and she's very sharp and intuitive - you wouldn't want to put one over her. She's adaptable and she is able to hold a conversation with anyone. She's non-judgmental about what a person's preferences may be. She's a Christian with a good heart.
For her birthday we got some lobster, prawns and a sponge cake."
- son, Graeme
Irene Thiel
"For more than 20 years mum was a teacher at Sans Souci Public School. People used to fight to get into her class. She did lots of craft. Some of her students would be interested to see she made it to 100.
She was one of six girls, born in Gundagai. She is the only surviving sister. She has three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She went to TAFE after she retired and got full qualifications.
If you ask a question you have to absolutely shout. But mentally she's OK. She's a slow walker but she's active.
She loves her vegetables."
- daughter, Robyn Weinhont
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
