St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Pressure on Dragons to perform

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 16 2023 - 11:54am, first published January 12 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tongan international Ben Murdoch-Masila has joined the club for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.Picture Anna Warr

It's said all the pressure is on the Dragons head coach Anthony Griffin to lift his side into the top eight this season, and he will be hoping his new coaching roster can help his cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.