It's said all the pressure is on the Dragons head coach Anthony Griffin to lift his side into the top eight this season, and he will be hoping his new coaching roster can help his cause.
Former Tweed Heads Seagulls head coach Ben Woolf and Parramatta's Ryan Carr have been signed on as assistants for 2023.
Woolf said it's been good at training so far and he's enjoying it.
"I'm looking after the defense, that's my main role, we have to improve our connection as a team," he said.
"I've worked with all age groups over twenty years, so it gives me good experience. Everyone is keen to do better and work hard this year - everyone is on board."
The Dragons won 12 of their 24 matches last season but have missed out on the finals for the last three years finishing 10th in 2022
They need to start well and they are guaranteed two points from the first round after receiving the bye in the new 17-team competition.
The following three weeks will be crucial to their season with matches against the Titans at Netstrata Jubilee, the Broncos away, the Sharks at Kogarah and the new team the Dolphins at WIN Stadium.
The trials kick off on February 11 with a game against St Helens at WIN Stadium before the annual Charity Shield game against Souths at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee on February 18.
Captain Ben Hunt will again lead the team-he is a proven match winner and an inspirational leader for the young Dragons backline .
Five-eighth Talatau Amone, centre Moses Suli and wingers Mat Feagai and Mikaele Ravalawa will benefit from the experience they gained at the World Cup, while Zac Lomax and Tyrell Sloan is one of the NRL's most exciting rookies.
Talatau Amone is training with his teammates, but could yet be stood down under the NRL's no-fault stand down policy.
Tongan international Ben Murdoch-Masila has joined the club for two seasons.
The 14-Test veteran joins the Red V from the Warriors, where he played 27 games in two seasons after returning from a five-year stint in the English Super League.
They also picked up former Wests Tigers prop Zane Musgrove and Queensland Cup frontrower of the year Nick Lui-Toso to bolster their playing stocks.
In bad news, fullback Cody Ramsey is sidelined indefinitely after being hospitalised with ulcerative colitis, and prop Francis Molo will miss the opening two rounds as he completes a four-match high tackle ban.
The remainder of the Dragons squad are ready to play in the pre-season, including Fijian winger Mikaele Ravalawa, whose World Cup campaign in England was cut short by a hamstring injury.
Lock Jack de Belin, centre Moses Suli and forward Tyrell Fuimaono have all recovered from surgery.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
