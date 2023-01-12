A funeral is being held on January 12 for a young man killed earlier this month, after his car crashed into another vehicle at Tempe.
Karim Eldehaibi, 20, was driving north on Princes Highway on January 6 in the late evening when his Mazda 3 collided with a Toyota hatchback heading in the other direction.
CCTV footage showed his car spinning on the wet road before colliding with the oncoming vehicle. The driver of that car, a man, 54, was taken in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Paramedics tried to revive the 20-year-old but he died at the scene.
A prayer at Lakemba Mosque is being held at 1pm followed by a burial at Rookwood Cemetery.
Mr Eldehaibi was a member of Dolls Point Football Club.
"Our hearts are breaking," the club posted on Facebook.
Other people who knew him also publicly shared their condolences on social media.
"Lost for words, heart shattered. You'll always be remembered as a true champion. I'll miss your smiles and hugs every training every game," Cuneyt Karaman said.
"He was the most charismatic, cheekiest, funniest person with the biggest and kindest heart," Fil Skleparis said.
"So terrible to hear this. He was a very good person in and off the field," Bailey Comans said.
His family also shared their thanks to the tributes from the community.
"On behalf of Karim's family we appreciate your kind heart felt words," Abou Omar Eldehaibi said.
"We appreciate your support is these difficult times...we appreciate your condolences and thankyou for your kind words."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
