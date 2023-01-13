St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

Country music star Luke O'Shea set to perform at Tamworth Country Music Festival 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
January 13 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cronulla country music star Luke O'Shea is ready for Tamworth Country Music Festival (January 13-22). Pictured supplied; Toby Burrows

With the Tamworth Country Music Festival kicking into tune from January 13-22, there waiting off stage to sing his latest offering is Cronulla's Luke O'Shea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.