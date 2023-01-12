A waterfront mansion transformed into a classy catwalk for a worthy cause, but there was also a deeper purpose behind this glittery show.
Models for Sutherland Shire fashion designer Amy Taylor recently walked a runway of the latest collections at Paul Signorelli's private villa at Blakehurst.
Mr Signorelli is the managing director of Doltone House Group, and his place of residence was the stylish backdrop for Ms Taylor's new ready-to-wear collection, WOMAN.
It was not only a chance for the long-time successful designer to present her creations, but an opportunity to give back to the community.
The event raised almost $40,000 for The Family Co, a Jannali organisation that supports women and children affected by domestic violence, with the aim of empowering them to have strong connections to educational services.
From casual resort pieces to high-end evening couture and bridal, the fashion show was a hit, Ms Taylor said.
"It was an incredible success," she said. "It really meant a lot me personally...we created this event for a purpose. To give back was the most rewarding thing.
"We were grateful for local power people of the shire who joined forces. Dame Marie Simone was the heart and soul of this event - she organised it all. Charles Billich (Sydney surrealist painter) also donated a piece of artwork."
Real estate representatives Matt Callaghan Properties and Highland Property Agents also supported the cause.
Aside from her catwalk achievements, Ms Taylor is also back gracing the screen once again on this season's The Bachelor Australia.
Many of her designs are worn by the show's contestants. The fashion designer has a long history with the show, which opts for Ms Taylor's frocks as the go-to gowns for the girls vying for a rose.
She is now focusing her energy into renovating her Caringbah shop, with the grand opening planned for later this year. The new showroom will be launched on February 1, with a refreshed bridal and couture area upstairs, and downstairs, think silk Kaftans and classic comfy maxi dresses in limited edition zigzag weave fabric.
"We have found there to be a gap in the market for couture wear, which we now also hire, so that people can wear a dress that know one can wear it at the same time," Ms Taylor said.
"There is a mother of bride collection launching in coming months also and bridal guest collection. We have also found a need for ready to wear bridal in Sydney within a $2500-$6000 budget. These will be available to buy of the rack or order in measurements.
"Bridal has really taken off for me since getting married April last year. This will be my main focus for 2023. But I'm only taking limited brides though this year as I'm wanting to have a good work balance with my gorgeous children Konan, 11, and Ocean, six."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
