St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Amy Taylor designs feature in community fundraiser for The Family Co

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated January 18 2023 - 3:29pm, first published January 13 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A waterfront mansion transformed into a classy catwalk for a worthy cause, but there was also a deeper purpose behind this glittery show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.