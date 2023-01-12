The 'John Veage Cronulla Surf Report' is making its long awaited comeback after a 12 month hiatus.
The waves kept breaking at Cronulla but this journalist was on extended leave and couldn't keep up the continuous commitment needed.
It's been a good start to the 2023 new year with some good solid swell and some nice banks gracing the Bate Bay sand banks.
This week we have seen a 3-4ft East swell deliver some classic little left rip bowls up and down the beach so there has been something on offer for everyone.
The forecast ahead isn't that special as this swell will drop slightly after its peak on Friday/Saturday -leaving us with three days of 1-2 ft ENE specials before a small spike comes through on Wednesday from the NE.
The winds are predominantly Nor East this time of year but the early surfer will still get some clean conditions in the mornings.
I took todays pics at North Cronulla over three days ,with light conditions and low tides causing some minor hassles-but if you look around you will find some nice waves.
Cronulla's young hot shot Jarvis Earle is in San Diego competing at the SAMBAZON World Junior Championships Hosted by Best Western.
The world's best 20 and under men and women made their Opening round debuts and began their battle toward the 2022 World Junior title.
Jarvis had a great start winning his first round and going straight to round three- winning this event not only gets these young stars onto the Challenger Series and one step away from the Championship Tour, but also adds them to a proud history of past champions.
From World Champions Andy Irons and Gabriel Medina to tour stalwarts Sally Fitzgibbons and Jordy Smith, many of those with a World Junior title have gone on to become the world's best surfers.
Hopefully Jarvis can have a great contest.
Closer to home the World Surf League Asia Pacific will see the 2023 Australian leg of events kick off, with the Oakberry Tweed Coast Pro, which will be returning next month to host both a Pro Junior and Qualifying Series (QS) 5,000 event.
There will be high anticipation, as over 200 competitors, mainly from Australia and New Zealand, descend on the Tweed Coast looking to qualify for both the 2023 World Junior Championships and the Challenger Series, the gateway to the elite Championship Tour. The event will return in 2023, thanks to the ongoing support of the New South Wales Government.
On the World stage and starting on January 29, 2023, the new WCT class will compete in the fully redesigned CT framework for the second year.
Men and women will compete in the same CT venues, with an equal number of competitions and equal prize money.
The CT format will kick off the season at the Billabong Pro Pipeline, will see the Mid-season Cut at the season's halfway point, and will conclude at the Rip Curl WSL Finals, where the WSL Final 5 men and women will battle for the World Title.
"We're excited to welcome and officially confirm the new class of Championship Tour competitors," said Jessi Miley-Dyer, WSL SVP of Tours and Head of Competition.
"We're coming off of a groundbreaking season with the first-ever combined schedule for the men and women and the continuation of equal prize money, and we will continue to make history in 2023 and beyond."
Connor O'leary will fly the flag for Surfing Sutherland Shire surfers after finishing strongly in ninth place last year.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
