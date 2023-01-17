Sublime waterfront oasis

Describing it as a sublime oasis of rare pedigree and exclusivity, "its interiors have been flawlessly crafted to resemble a family home and resort-inspired entertainer. Its bespoke appointments blend a soothing neutral palette with American oak flooring and high-end finishes, with extensive open-plan interiors that offer a sequence of social lounge and dining spaces. A Calcutta marble kitchen is ready to use with gas appliances, convection oven and dual dishwashers all included."