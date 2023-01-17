Sublime waterfront oasis

"This home offers prime positioning on Woolooware Road and is a deep waterfront estate," said agent John Schwarzer.
"It's a renovated family home offering amazing panoramic views of Burraneer Bay with excellent waterfront facilities and ample private off-street parking," he continued.
Describing it as a sublime oasis of rare pedigree and exclusivity, "its interiors have been flawlessly crafted to resemble a family home and resort-inspired entertainer. Its bespoke appointments blend a soothing neutral palette with American oak flooring and high-end finishes, with extensive open-plan interiors that offer a sequence of social lounge and dining spaces. A Calcutta marble kitchen is ready to use with gas appliances, convection oven and dual dishwashers all included."
A generous luxury main bedroom occupies the upper level and includes a walk-in-robe, a spa ensuite and uninterrupted water views. The three other large bedrooms each have a built-in or walk-in robe and two of them also share the balcony.
Other features of this stunning home include ducted air-conditioning throughout, a gas fireplace and electric blinds.
Meanwhile outside you'll find a swimming pool, a pizza oven, a private jetty pontoon and much more.
"An entertainer's terrace gazes over the expansive backyard and out over Burraneer Bay with unrivalled water views. On site there is a double garage in addition to a triple carport, as well as a boat house with kitchenette and bathroom."
Plus, this address is "within a highly popular locale, moments from shops, schools and cafes."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.