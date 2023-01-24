George and Anna Constantinov thank Australia for giving them an endless summer.
The couple come from Moldova, next to the Ukraine, and have visited their daughters, Luda and Olga in Kogarah every summer to avoid the European winter.
"We have had 15 years of summer," George said.
George and Anna will join 100 others from 30 countries ranging from Bangladesh to Vietnam, who will swear allegiance to Australia and become some of our newest citizens at Rockdale Town Hall on January 26.
"We are very happy to become Australian citizens because we have waited a long time," Anna said.
George, 68, and Anna, 63 first came to Australia in 2006 to visit Luda and Olga. and their families.
"They were spasmodic visits so we never were here long enough to qualify for citizenship," Anna said.
"The turning point was family," she said.
George added, "As things are going to the end, I want to spend more time with my grandchildren."
And they wanted to escape the winter.
"We have had 15 years without winter," George said.
George and Anna are from the town of Comrat in south Moldova and are from a small minority called Gagauz.
Between them they speak four languages - Gagauz which is Turkish-based, Russian, Moldavan which is Romanian-based, and English.
George and Anna went to language school in Jannali 15 years ago and made friends there that they are still in contact with.
George was an veterinarian in Moldova.
"I'm not retired now," he said. "I look after my four grandchildren.
"We love Australia very much. We have good friends here and good neighbours."
George loves the tolerance and the patience of the people here. He is amazed that everyone is so friendly.
"They accept so many nationalities and so many backgrounds," he said.
Luda adds, "My father always puts Australia forward as an example of how tolerant people are here."
George particularly loves the lemon tree that grows in his backyard in Kogarah.
"It's his favourite tree," Olga said.
"He can't grow lemons in Moldova."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.