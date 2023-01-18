When Kogarah's Momento Cafe owner Mahdi Nankali applied to Georges River Council to renew his permit for outdoor dining he almost gagged on the cost.
Pre-Covid he paid $180 per square-metre per annum to rent footpath space.
Post-Covid, the cost of hiring footpath space has almost doubled to $320 per square-metre per annum.
Mahdi said the cost of renting footpath space outside his cafe at 39 Railway Parade was $1,720 a year.
The council waived the fee when the cafe was closed due to COVID.
When he reopened his business picked up and he wanted to put more tables and chairs on the footpath.
"They said they had lost my records and I was told I had to reapply for a permit for outdoor dining," Mahdi said.
"I have had my business in Kogarah for eight years but I was told I had to pay another application fee of $150 which I paid. Then I was told that the fee for outdoor dining in the CBD was now $320 per square-metre per annum.
"I've got just over nine square-metres which means it is going to be $3,040 a year to rent the space.
"I also wanted to put umbrellas over the outdoor tables. I was told this would be $70 per square-metre per annum. When I questioned the fees the council said it was because they didn't charge us through 2019 during COVID restrictions. But during that time I was closed for six-months. I have no other choice but to pay the increase. I want to save my business."
But he believes the fee increase is unfair for businesses sgtruggling back to life after COVID shutdowns.
He knows of another Kogarah cafe that has given up outdoor dining and has had to halve the size of its premises.
"If we don't have outdoor dining in the CBD we are dead. Look at the people enjoying the fresh air. It's good for the people and its good for Kogarah."
A council spokeserson said, "A 'Licence Agreement for Use of Footpath For Outdoor Seating' was approved for Memento Café and Kitchen in 2015. This licence agreement expired on 9 February, 2019.
"Council's records indicate that Memento Café has not been charged any fees since the COVID-19 Pandemic was declared in March 2020. In Sep 2022, Mr Nankali was advised to submit a new application in order to continue his use of Council footpath for outdoor dining as the previous approval had lapsed. In 2014/15, the licence fee for Outdoor Dining at Kogarah CBD was $170 per square-metre per annum, which was adopted by former Kogarah Council.
"Currently, the application fee for Outdoor Dining is $220, plus a licence fee (being $320 per square-metre per annum for Hurstville and Kogarah CBD without fixed Council umbrellas, and $390 per square-metre per annum for Hurstville and Kogarah CBD with fixed Council umbrellas). The difference of $70 per square-metre per annum is not a new fee and has been the same fee since 2018/19."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
