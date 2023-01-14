Hurstville Museum and Gallery unveils 2023 program

Home in St George 1920-1960 (6 May - 23 July 2023). This exhibition explores and presents fresh perspectives on notions of home and domestic life in the Georges River area from the 1920s to the 1960s. How were homes designed, built, and made in the local area during these decades? What made a house a 'home' furnishings, equipment, tools, gardens, recreation, hobbies? What were the lives of women, men and children in these homes like during these decades?