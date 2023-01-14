St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Hurstville Museum and Gallery unveils 2023 program

Updated January 15 2023 - 12:04pm, first published January 14 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Street Photography (4 February - 30 April 2023). The exhibition highlights the work of mid-20th century street photographers who were a familiar sight on Sydney's streets, capturing candid moments in the lives of countless people.

Hurstville Museum and Gallery has released its program of events and exhibitions for the first six months of 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.