Hurstville Museum and Gallery unveils 2023 program

Hurstville Museum and Gallery has released its program of events and exhibitions for the first six months of 2023.
St George Stories - people - places - community is an ongoing permanent exhibition exploring the history of the St George region from the earliest people to present day communities.
Running until February, Jolley's Arcade,highlights the entrepreneurship of Bert Jolley who went from the verge of bankruptcy to owning the arcade in Forest Road, Hurstville which housed his store.
The Junior Farmer's Club (March 2023 - May 2023). The NSW Junior Farmer's Club (from 1966 known as Rural Youth) was an organisation that inspired and encouraged young Australians to learn about the land and improve their skills in agricultural pursuits.
Over 100,000 members joined the group between 1928 and 2001, with a local member from the St George region, sharing some of his stories and objects with us.
Guraban: where the saltwater meets the freshwater is in the main gallery until 29 January 2023.
Combining historical material and objects, documents and photographs sourced from public and private collections along with the work of leading First Nations visual artists, Jenine Boeree and Nicole Monks, Dennis Golding, Djon Mundine, Marilyn Russell and Jason Wing, the exhibition presents stories associated with the Georges River in the local region, highlighting multiple perspectives on Aboriginal connections to the river, its people and places.
Street Photography (4 February - 30 April 2023). A travelling exhibition from Sydney Living Museums (Museums of History NSW).
Before the days of Instagram and personal cameras, street photographers were a familiar part of city streets from the 1930s to the late 1950s, creating a vast archive of black-and-white, postcard-sized candid images.
During the mid-20th century, enterprising street photographers were a familiar sight on Sydney's streets, capturing candid moments in the lives of countless people.
The selected images provide glimpses into everyday life during the Depression, Second World War and post war years.
Developed in collaboration with nationally acclaimed photomedia artist Anne Zahalka, this exhibition explores the heyday of this once popular but now forgotten genre.
Home in St George 1920-1960 (6 May - 23 July 2023). This exhibition explores and presents fresh perspectives on notions of home and domestic life in the Georges River area from the 1920s to the 1960s. How were homes designed, built, and made in the local area during these decades? What made a house a 'home' furnishings, equipment, tools, gardens, recreation, hobbies? What were the lives of women, men and children in these homes like during these decades?
Showcasing Hurstville Museum and Gallery's extensive collections, the exhibition highlights the social, cultural and family lives of residents in the St George region during the first half of the twentieth century.
Snapshot Gallery:
Off the rails (25 November 2022 - 26 February 2023). Off the rails highlights moments in the history of the development of railways in the St George region during the 20th century.
Charlie's Angles (4 March - 11 June 2023). Charlie's Angles showcases the varied building styles within the St George region designed by local architect Charles Halstead between 1889-1915.
Industries are us (17 June - 10 September 2023). Local Industry explores the diverse range of industries established and operating in the St George region during the 20th century.
Georges River Council's Un[contained] Arts Festival returns to Kogarah Town Square for three days in June.
The Un[contained] Arts Festival attracted over 38,000 people when it was held last year and in 2021 was nominated for the Best Arts Festival in the Australian Street Art Awards.
Hurstville Museum and Gallery.
14 MacMahon Street, Hurstville (02) 9330 6444.
Free entry. Opening hours,
Tuesday - Saturday 10.00am-4.00pm.
Sunday 2.00pm-5.00pm.
