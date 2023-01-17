Extra conditions have been placed on the operations of Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce's new cafe and small bar at Cronulla to reduce noise for nearby apartment dwellers.
An acoustic screen will need to be fitted on the southern side of the outdoor area of Bianchini's Espresso in Surf Lane, beneath the Wavelength apartment block.
In addition, the number of patrons on the premises at any one time must not exceed 100 (inclusive of inside and outside) except from 10pm onwards when a maximum capacity of 50 patrons will be allowed.
Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel imposed the extra conditions, on top of those recommended in a council assessment, when approving the development application on December 20.
Late last year, Bianchini's Espresso vacated its former small, corner position in Surf Road in order to expand in the new, larger premises.
The Bianchini's business, which Cr Pesce built up over several years, includes cafes in the Elouera surf club and at Gymea.
Cr Pesce said on Monday, "What we asked for is no more, no less than everyone else has in Cronulla".
He said he was "ok" with the limit imposed on patron numbers after 10pm, and that he and his planning team had suggested the installation of an acoustic screen after hearing concerns raised at the panel's public hearing.
"We are not there to make trouble, we are there to work with the residents to address their issues," he said.
"Some people thought we were going to turn it into a nightclub. I don't run nightclubs, I run cafes with a good business model."
Bianchini's Espresso is still awaiting the issuing of a liquor licence, which the council supports, and also needs to address an issue regarding the exhaust system with the Wavelength body corporate.
Cr Pesce said he hoped to be in a position to open in "two to three months".
"We will trial opening on Friday and Saturday nights initially," he said. "We want people to be able to enjoy a glass of wine with their meal."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
