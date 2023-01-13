Winners of Lunar New Year card competition

Kogarah MP and NSW Labor Leader, Chris Minns has announced the winners to his annual Lunar New Year Card Competition, now in its fourth year.
The competition invites young artists in primary and high school to celebrate the coming New Year of the Rabbit, by creating an artwork which will bring the festivity and excitement of the Lunar New Year to the St George community.
The Year of the Rabbit, this year, represents curiosity, wit and elegance.
Every year, Mr Minns sends out Lunar New Year greeting cards to more than 6,000 local residents in the Kogarah electorate.
Entries for this year's competition were received from around 400 students, who either attend a local school or language and art school in the St George area.
Overall, twenty finalists were chosen altogether from the junior and senior category, with one winner from each category, which will be featured on Chris' Lunar New Year greeting card.
The two winning artworks were selected by a panel of both local and internationally renowned artists:
- Guan Wei - an internationally-acclaimed Australian-Chinese contemporary artist, known for his modern take on Australian life and Chinese culture and Heritage;
- Jim West - the president of the St George Art Society, a master painter and an advocate for the arts;
- Sarah Kalidis - a local St George artist and designer, who is a member of the St George Art Society, and the founder of Studio OneThirty.
The winners and finalists were presented with their certificates and framed artworks at the award ceremony, held at the Chairman's Club, Jubilee Stadium in Carlton.
The award ceremony was hosted in both English and Mandarin, by Edison Fang, 20 years old, a high achiever from Yucai Chinese School, in Kogarah.
At the ceremony, Mr Minns thanked all the principals and teachers of the language and art schools, and the parents and their children for participating.
"Every year, the competition has grown larger and larger, with more and more people submitting artworks," Mr Minns said.
"It started quite small, with not many people entering, but through publicity on a variety of social media platforms including WeChat, it has grown."
The Winners:
The winner of the junior category (Kindergarten to Year 6) was Tina Wang, 9 years old, from Inkwell Art Studio in Hurstville.
"This artwork was chosen for its playful use of colour and young innocence using a visually pleasing palette of primary red along with bright blues, pinks and orange. It epitomises the essence of childhood and gives a sense of joy and youthfulness setting the mood for what the year 2023 will bring," Jim West and Sarah Kalidis commented.
The winner of the senior category (Year 7 to Year 12) was Gabriella Wang, 14 years old, from Creative Arts Education Academy.
The artwork "blends both pictures and words into its design. There is a large Chinese character for the word rabbit, 'tu' and there are fourteen small rabbits each with its own unique facial expression and gesture. The design has fish and flowers, both representing good luck for the new year," said Guanwei.
Mr Minns said, "I want to sincerely thank all the students who participated this year. All of the artworks were outstanding and wishes everyone a happy Lunar New Year."
