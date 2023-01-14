Georges River gamblers lose $609,000 a day on pokies

Georges River gamblers lost $609,000 per day to poker machines in the first half of 2022, according to updated figures supplied by Wesley Mission.
At the December meeting of Georges River Council a Notice of Motion mentioned, "Wesley Mission has advised that in the first two quarters of 2022, poker machine losses in the Georges River Local Government Area totalled $1.2 million per day."
Wesley Mission have since contacted Georges River Council to say the figure they provided was incorrect and it should have been that for the first two quarters of 2022, Georges River lost $609,000 per day to poker machines.
While the data presented in the Council meeting focuses on the Georges River community, Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris wants the community to recognise the action being taken by Council to address this much broader issue.
"At the Council meeting we resolved to write to the Premier of NSW and the Leader of the Opposition seeking their bi-partisan agreement to the introduction of the cashless gambling card," Cr Katris said.
"Georges River Council also wants other consumer protection technologies and calls for an expansion of the trial of the cashless cards at pubs and clubs as part of an evidence-based approach to tackling money laundering and problem gambling in NSW".
To view the Georges River Council meeting broadcast or to see the minutes visit the Meetings of Council webpage for Georges River Council.
