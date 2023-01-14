St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River gamblers lose $609,000 a day on pokies

January 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Council has resolved to write to the Premier of NSW and the Leader of the Opposition seeking their bi-partisan agreement to the introduction of the cashless gambling card.

Georges River gamblers lost $609,000 per day to poker machines in the first half of 2022, according to updated figures supplied by Wesley Mission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.