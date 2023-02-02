An unexpected ovarian cancer diagnosis led to Miranda's Susan Sheedy putting her face out there to help others "know their body".
It was August 2021, when she was diagnosed with stage 3 high grade serous ovarian cancer at age 48.
She had constant lower back pain, nausea, headaches and bloating. She is coeliac, so wasn't too concerned about the bloating, and as symptoms mirror those commonly associated with UTIs, she didn't suspect anything serious, but instinct took her to the doctor.
An abdominal scan and x-ray, plus a blood test with a CA125 ovarian cancer indicator, revealed the bad news. Shortly after, two large tumours were found, measuring 12 and 16 centimetres.
"It was the worst moment of my life - I knew nothing about ovarian cancer," Mrs Sheedy said.
"I had a radical hysterectomy and was lucky enough to be put on a drug trial. It breaks my heart that it's not on the PBS. It tries to stop the cancer from coming back. There's no guarantee, but I'm in remission."
To make matters worse, COVID-19 was rampant when Mrs Sheedy began chemotherapy treatment. With strict lockdown rules, she wasn't able to have anybody with her at the hospital for support.
Ovarian cancer remains Australia's deadliest female cancer with a 48 per cent five-year survival rate.
Mrs Sheedy is now part of a new national campaign for fashion retailer Black Pepper, during February's Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
It will donate $10 from the sale of every specially designed scarf and blouse to Ovarian Cancer Australia, aiming to raise $100,000.
"If this can help one person, I have done my job," Mrs Sheedy said. "Everybody knows about breast cancer, but symptoms are so vague with ovarian cancer. Be aware, know your body."
Ovarian Cancer Australia Chief Executive Jane Hill, said funds raised would help ease the ongoing toll that ovarian cancer has on women affected by the disease, with young women facing particular challenges.
"Younger women face different challenges with ovarian cancer, which is largely considered an older woman's disease. Young women can have greater feelings of isolation, and feel that their needs are not being met. They also face challenges around early menopause, the ability to have children, and issues around sexual intimacy, making it an extremely stressful time," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.