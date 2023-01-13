Burraneer women on top

The Burraneer Women's Rugby Club have capped off a stellar year winning the Cup Final of the Dubai International Open Women's Rugby 7s, crowning them as World Club Champions.
In late December the Hydralyte Rays stormed through their pool matches, and a commanding win over Mauritius in the quarter final saw them progress to the semi-final against the undefeated UK side the Tropic 7s.
The Rays produced their game of the tournament cruising to victory and setting up a Cup Final appearance at the most recognised club 7s event in the world.
The final was against the San Clemente Rhinos, a professional team from USA .
The Rays looked nervous but a sensational try by winger Ella Fountaine broke the deadlock, she was quickly in again after some great passing from Liana Rose and Brooke Talataina to find space to score down the edge to go 12-0 up.
The Rhinos hit back just before half-time to take the score to a nervous 12-7.
From the kickoff, a quick tap led to Tiarne Cavanagh putting Fountaine in for her hat-trick and take the game to a 17-7 score with the final try going to Chloe Saunders and securing victory.
This was the inaugural year of the Burraneer Women's Club who had over 60 players wearing their jersey.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
