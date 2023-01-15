St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Cronulla surfer Jarvis Earle wins the 2022 World Juniors

John Veage
By John Veage
January 16 2023 - 8:00am
This win has catapulted Jarvis Earle onto the Challenger Series, which is only one step away from making it onto the World Tour . Picture WSL

Cronulla's Jarvis Earle has added to Australia's incredible legacy winning the World Junior Title in California - the first Aussie world junior champ since Ethan Ewing in 2016.

