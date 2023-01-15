Cronulla's Jarvis Earle has added to Australia's incredible legacy winning the World Junior Title in California - the first Aussie world junior champ since Ethan Ewing in 2016.
The 18 year old's jaw-dropping run to the Final ended with a near-perfect 9.50 in the final the highest score of the event and puts him into the 2023 Challenger Series.
The 2023 SAMBAZON World Junior Championships ran at Seaside Reef in Encinitas, California and the 20-and-under rippers were met with pumping waves.
Earle said he knew it was going to be a good final .
"I stuck with what I had been doing all contest and finished strong with that big lip line float and came away with the win - Im stoked"
"I changed up my board to a roundtail because the swell picked up and it felt really nice and held in there on the turns.
"Its been a good day"
Elouera Boardrider's club champion Jarvis had a great start winning his first round and going straight to round three.
After a good run in his heats Jarvis just scraped through the semi final with a wave on the bell but in the final he totally gave it all scoring a 9.50 and a 7.50- Levi Slawson his opponent couldnt answer back finishing with a 6.50 and a 5.0.
Earles infectious smile is already famous in the surfing world and it will now take a while for it to leave his face- he went to California with a dream and its now been fulfilled.
From World Champions Andy Irons and Gabriel Medina to Sally Fitzgibbons and Jordy Smith, many of those with a World Junior title have gone on to become the world's best surfers.
Surfing Sutherland Shire President Andy Britten said it was fantastic to see a Cronulla surfer make his mark on the World stage.
"Jarvis will be inducted onto the Surfing Sutherland Shire Walk of Fame, and get his World Junior Title recognised along with fellow Cronulla surfers Mark Occhilupo and Bobby Brown " he said
Sonya Earle who was in California with husband Paul said it was an absolutely amazing day.
" We are so grateful for the support shown to us here and all the messages from home .
" Thank you to all the Aussies for making this moment extra special for us, congratulations to Jarvis and all the competitors - you are all at the top of your sport and we are proud of you.
"Wow-World Champion"
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.