Hurstville celebrates 20 years of Lunar New Year

Georges River Council's annual Lunar New Year Festival will return to Hurstville on Saturday 28 January 2023.
This year marks the 20th year the Lunar New Year Festival is celebrated in the area, with 30,000 visitors expected to welcome the Year of Rabbit in Sydney's South.
Georges River Council Mayor, Nick Katris said, "Lunar New Year is one of Council's largest community celebrations for locals and visitors to Hurstville."
"This year, visitors can expect the traditional activities such as lion dancing, red envelope giveaways and an abundance of different cuisines to enjoy, plus a few surprises and much more."
"Celebrating Lunar New Year goes beyond the festive food, vibrant colours and good fortune, it's about families reuniting to spend time together and continuing the traditions with their loved ones."
As part of Council's commitment to public art, Council engaged Sydney-based artist Chrissy Lau to create a public art mural for Lunar New Year.
Her artwork, 'Fun Rabbit, Fun Rabbit, Fun, Fun, Fun' features 8 lucky Feng Shui rabbits leaping and dancing with auspicious imagery to celebrate Lunar New Year. The mural will be on display at Hurstville Interchange Park during the festival.
SBS Mandarin Executive Producer, Lili Zhou said, "SBS is delighted to partner with Georges River Council to celebrate Lunar New Year with a beautiful public artwork installation in Hurstville."
"The SBS Chinese team helped judge the winner: all entrants did a fabulous job showcasing the Year of the Rabbit which symbolises wisdom, prudence and vitality. Congratulations to local artist Chrissy Lau on her fun and playful winning design.
"This will be the first Lunar New Year without restrictions since the pandemic, so SBS is pleased to be celebrating alongside all Australians and bringing these vibrant cultural festivities to life for the wider community."
Lunar New Year Festival 2023 details and highlights
When: Saturday 28 January 2022
Time: 12.00pm to 9.00pm
Where: Forest Road Hurstville
Cost: Free
Activity
Details
SBS Lantern Making
Hurstville Interchange Park, 3.30-5.30pm
Decorate and make your own Year of the Rabbit - Lunar New Year lantern. Visitors can also write a unique wish before it is put on display. Kids get to join in on the fun with special Year of the Rabbit colouring-in sheets to complete on the day or at home, plus more activities.
Public Art Mural
Hurstville Interchange Park,
on display all day
'Fun Rabbit, Fun Rabbit, Fun, Fun, Fun' by Sydney-based artist Chrissy Lau features 8 lucky Feng Shui rabbits leaping, dancing and celebrating Lunar New Year. Each are adorned with lucky red and gold colours and auspicious Lunar New Year imagery including: clothes, gold ingots, dumplings, coins, mandarins, lanterns and red envelopes.
Chrissy's artwork is inspired by the 'Feng Shui eight horse' painting displayed to bring recognition, fame, dynamism, victory, and promotion in your life and career. The eight life careers represent the eight aspirations of life: recognition, children, health, career, personal development, education, marriage, and happiness.
Ory, The New Year Rabbit
Hurstville Plaza, on display all day
Meet Ory, the new year rabbit. Derived from the scientific family name of Rabbit 'Oryctolagus cuniculus', it also means a 'place for observation', Ory welcomes visitors with open arms into the Hurstville CBD with a meditation pose that symbolises connection with health and inner peace.
Lunar Food Stalls
Forest Road, from 12.00pm
Explore the foodie paradise in the heart of Hurstville with Sydney South's best Asian cuisine on offer to tantalise the tastebuds.
Lion Dance
Forest Road, various times from 3.00pm
Witness the special eye-dotting ceremony to awaken the lions and watch them parade through Hurstville to the beat of the drums, bringing good luck to everyone they pass.
Stage Performances
Hurstville Plaza, from 3.00pm
Official opening ceremony kicks off with lion dancing and speeches followed by local community organisations showcasing their performances and stories through folk song, cultural dance, singing, martial arts and instruments.
Roving Performances
Forest Road, various times
Activities and roving entertainment including God of Wealth returns to hand out red pockets for good luck and prosperity along with marching band Tian Guo.
Family Fun Hub
Memorial Square, various times
Family friendly fun hub featuring Eddie the Spaghetti's Year of the Rabbit balloon giveaway and face painting plus fairy floss and other treats.
For more information visit the What's On page on Council's website.
