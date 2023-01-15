St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Hurstville celebrates 20 years of Lunar New Year

Updated January 15 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:53am
This year marks the 20th year the Lunar New Year Festival is celebrated in the area, with 30,000 visitors expected to welcome the Year of Rabbit in Sydney's South.

Georges River Council's annual Lunar New Year Festival will return to Hurstville on Saturday 28 January 2023.

Local News

