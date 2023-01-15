A 40 year milestone was celebrated at Hurstville Private Hospital recently, for one of its long serving staff members.
Geraldine 'Geri' Finch was given a celebratory applause for her dedication to the same hospital across those four decades.
Having moved to Sydney from the UK in 1981 with her husband, Mrs Finch soon discovered that jobs weren't easy to find.
But one day, her husband came home with a copy of the Leader, and said "there's a job for you, have a look".
She applied for the position and was offered a job on the spot, beginning work as a cook in 1982.
There are many memories Mrs Finch holds, having served the community for such a long time. "I have loved seeing the changes, where it started as a small community hospital to what it is now," she said.
"Special memories must be all of my milestone anniversaries since my 25th. Each five years since then has been acknowledged in a special way."
Mrs Finch described her colleagues as her "family".
"I don't have any immediate family here myself. We have my husband's family but none of my own," she said. "Hurstville Private helped me settle here in Australia and eventually the homesickness wasn't quite so bad."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
