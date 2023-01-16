St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Hurstville Private Hospital named centre of excellence in robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgery

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated January 16 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hurstville Private Hospital is a centre of excellence in robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgery. Picture by Chris Lane

Hurstville Private Hospital has been named as a centre of excellence in robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.