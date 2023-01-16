Hurstville Private Hospital has been named as a centre of excellence in robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgery.
It is the first hospital in Sydney to earn accreditation by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) in four practice areas, initially in 2019.
The status means the hospital has met nationally recognised standards.
Health care organisations and surgeons seeking accreditation by SRC undergo an extensive self-assessment and on-site inspection. This process includes physicians, nurses and administrators who are actively involved in the accredited program. The inspection is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organisation or surgeon improve its care and services.
Not all hospitals that undergo the rigorous on-site inspection process are granted accreditation.
Hospital Executive Manager Lloyd Adams, said the title was significant to patients in the community.
"Hurstville Private began using robotic surgery for urology, gynecology and general surgery in 2012, and currently performs more than 400 robotic cases a year," he said.
"We are proud of the enormous depth of expertise we have here, with some of the best urological, gynaecological and colorectal surgeons in Australia operating at Hurstville Private."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
