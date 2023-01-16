Sydney summer, it's been glorious.
With a string of warm and clear days for most of early January, the holiday season is showing no signs of turning grey - not until at least later in the week.
With school holidays in full swing and beaches sprawled with bakers and bathers, Leader photographer Chris Lane was out and about at Dolls Point, Brighton-Le-Sands and Wanda on January 16 to capture the summer scene.
With beach tents popping up across the shore, cyclists taking a spin, walkers getting in a spot of exercise, or fishing, outdoor conditions are as good as they come.
Monday and Tuesday should reach a top of 28 degrees, with the UV Index predicted to reach 13 (extreme) for most of the week.
Wednesday is expected to be even warmer, with a top of 30 degrees and the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.
Showers could make an appearance on Thursday and Friday, with a slight drop yet perhaps more comfortable temperature of 24 degrees.
Swimmers are also being reminded of ongoing water safety during the summer holidays. A record-breaking summer for drowning deaths last year prompted the warning from the Royal Life Saving Society Australia for people to be water smart at the start of 2023.
In 20 years of fatal drowning data, last summer (2021/22) had the highest number of deaths on record, with 145 people drowning across Australia.
Royal Life Saving Chief Executive Officer Justin Scarr said while it was a time to relax, it was critically important to actively supervise especially children - even while they play in a shallow inflatable pool.
"Children can drown in only three centimetres of water, silently within just 20 seconds," he said.
"Be also aware that your favourite spot might have changed significantly since you last visited, given all the rain we've had. Sandbanks can move, riverbanks can be de-stabilised. Many rivers, lakes and dams have more water than in previous years."
