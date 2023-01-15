Super Surf teams success for Sharks

The Sharks were the highest Placed NSW Team in the Super Surf Teams League held at Maroubra Beach over the weekend.
Bate Bay surf clubs dominated representation in the NSW Sharks Surf Life Saving Team, one of four NSW Teams competing in the 15 Team national Super Surf Teams League competition across beach and ocean disciplines, from Friday to Sunday.
Cronulla were represented by water competitor Nathan Jay and beach competitor Josh Tattam; Elouera was represented by water competitor Harry Came; North Cronulla were represented by beach competitors Alex Rampoldi, Lucy Flanagan and Kobe Sorenson; Wanda was represented by water competitors Britney Pierce, Taylar Puskuric and Noah Steiner.
With nine of the 14 representatives in the Sharks team chosen from athletes across clubs from Sydney and Illawarra branches, the NSW Sharks finished seventh overall in the three-day event that was won by the Queensland Sea Wolves (40) ahead of the WA Scarboro Sunsets (40) and QLD Makos (39).
Wanda's Britney Pierce said most competitors had a break from competition over Christmas.
"But it is nice to be back racing and also to have this event not too far from home," she said.
"It was really good to have a lot of competitors from the Bate Bay area. A lot of us train together so we know each other well and we all enjoy each other's company, so it was great to be able to come together and race as part of the same team.
"Super Surf Teams is a different event, kind of like a branch or interstate team where we get the opportunity to do some different races with people that aren't necessarily from your club.
"It is a lot of fun, and we had some really good results, which was great."
Pierce competed in the first first round and finished with a first in the Mixed 2-person Surf Ski Relay and a fifth in the Female Single Ski.
Pierces Wanda clubmate Noah Steiner finished first in the Mixed 2-person Surf Ski Relay and second in the Male Single Ski and second in the Mixed Ocean M Relay.
North Cronulla were the dominant club on the sand with Alex Rampoldi - (Round 1) third in the Female Beach Flags and Lucy Flanagan - (Round 2) first in the Mixed Ocean M Relay; seventh in the Female Beach Flags and Female Beach Sprint; (Round 3) second in the Female Beach Sprint B and third in the Mixed Ocean M Relay.
Kobe Sorenson had a good second in the (Round 1) Male Beach Flags and sixth in the Male Beach Sprint.
Elouera surf swimmer Harry Came had a second in the Male Surf Race (Round1) and a fifth in the Mixed Ocean M Relay; and a sixth in the (Round 3) Male Surf Race.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
