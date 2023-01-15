St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Super Surf teams success for Sharks

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 16 2023 - 12:18pm, first published January 15 2023 - 7:33pm
Wanda's Britney Pierce finished with a first in the Mixed 2-person Surf Ski relay at Maroubra in round 1 of the Super Surf League.Picture John Veage

The Sharks were the highest Placed NSW Team in the Super Surf Teams League held at Maroubra Beach over the weekend.

