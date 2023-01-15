St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Miller Carberry lead Iron Series

By John Veage
Cronulla's Jay Furniss competes at Maroubra. Picture John Veage

Illawarra products Ben Carberry and Ali Day claimed victories in the Nutri-Grain IronMan Series with Georgia Miller claiming back-back victories in Rounds 3 and 4 of the IronWoman Series at Maroubra on the weekend.

