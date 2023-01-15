Miller Carberry lead Iron Series

Illawarra products Ben Carberry and Ali Day claimed victories in the Nutri-Grain IronMan Series with Georgia Miller claiming back-back victories in Rounds 3 and 4 of the IronWoman Series at Maroubra on the weekend.
Cronulla ironman Jay Furniss showed his hand finishing 6th in Round 4 and 12th in Round 3 to currently sit in 15th place heading into the final weekend of racing on the Gold Coast next month with Carla Papac finishing 19th and 20th to currently sit in 21st place.
In the Ironman race, defending Nutri-Grain Series Champion Ali Day led from the start to secure his first win of the 2022/23 series.
After battling injury in the first two rounds, Day said he felt his form return this weekend, picking up a first and third place.
"I said yesterday that I felt like I was getting back in my groove and starting to chip away at it " he said
The final rounds of the Nutri-Grain IronMan and IronWoman Series will be held at Kurrawa Beach, QLD on February 4 and 5.
