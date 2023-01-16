It was an emotionally charged and big game day for the St George Cricket Club when their First Grade team played their One Day game against Sydney University at Hurstville Oval on Saturday.
The game was played on the annual Past Players and Members Day for the prestigious O'Sullivan and O'Keeffe Trophy.
The game pays homage to two of the club's great former players. The O'Sullivan family is well known in the St George area but the late Mick O'Sullivan actually had an amazing career with Sydney University where he took 622 1st Grade wickets.
Kerry O'Keeffe is one of the most famous cricketers and cricketing identities to come out of the St George area but he also enjoyed playing a few seasons at the Sydney University CC.
There was also a lot to play for with both sides sitting in the top six on the Sydney Grade Cricket competition table, so it promised to be a competitive quality match .
It started with the very sad news of the passing of the St George former Club Secretary, Keven McKiernan.
Keven was a man of impeccable character who was always happy to work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure players received all the necessary off field support.
Keven's service to cricket commenced over 30 years ago with the Georges River Penshurst Junior Cricket Association where he served on the committee and as secretary for seven seasons.
He joined the St George DCC committee in 2010 taking the reigns as secretary in 2014 before illness led to his retirement in 2022.
Early morning rain delayed the start of the 1st Grade but the ground staff worked hard to get the surface ready with an 11.30 start.
St George won the toss and elected to bowl in the shortened fixture.
The men in red and white responded in the most fitting manner taking it up to the Students with a clean sweep over the Sydney University visitors.
This included a 10 wicket victory in 1st Grade to win the O'Sullivan/O'Keeffe trophy.
Jonathon Craig-Dobson was the pick of the St George bowlers taking three wickets for 24 runs in the 10/87 stunning result off 24 overs.
Thomas McKenzie chipped in with two quick fire wickets for eight runs off his two overs.
Saints batsmen Blake Nikitaras and Nicholas Stapleton attacked from the first ball and needed only 16 overs to win the game, finishing 0/91 in front of their home crowd.
Nikitaras top scored with 56 runs off 45 balls faced hitting two sixes and six fours and Stapleton backed him up with a solid 30 off 56 balls.
St George skipper Nick Stapleton said the victory was crucial for the club.
"The win was really important for us in cementing our spot in the top six," he said.
"The boys are playing with a lot of confidence and we are having multiple players contributing each week. It's been a positive start post Christmas and we are intent on continuing our form."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.