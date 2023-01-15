St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Earle wins World Title

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 16 2023 - 11:57am, first published 5:40am
Jarvis Earle has won the 2022 World Junior Title.

Cronulla's Jarvis Earle has added to Australia's incredible legacy winning the World Junior surfing title in California - the first Aussie world junior champ since Ethan Ewing in 2016.

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

