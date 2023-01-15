Earle wins World Title

Cronulla's Jarvis Earle has added to Australia's incredible legacy winning the World Junior surfing title in California - the first Aussie world junior champ since Ethan Ewing in 2016.
The 18 year old's jaw-dropping run to victory ended with a near-perfect 9.50 in the final the highest score of the event and puts him into the 2023 Challenger Series.
The 2023 SAMBAZON World Junior Championships ran at Seaside Reef in Encinitas, California and the 20-and-under rippers were met with pumping waves.
From World Champions Andy Irons and Gabriel Medina to Sally Fitzgibbons and Jordy Smith, many of those with a World Junior title have gone on to become the world's best surfers.
Earle said he knew it was going to be a good final .
"I stuck with what I had been doing all contest and finished strong with on that big lip line and came away with the win - I'm stoked."
This win has catapulted Jarvis onto the Challenger Series, which is only one step away from the World Tour.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
