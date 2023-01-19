School holidays activities reached some impressive heights this week with one of the most popular events, the skateboarding workshop, soaring with talent.
Ador Reserve at Rockdale was buzzing with skaters on January 19.
It is part of a free school holiday program - an annual event that provides youth in the community with the opportunity to have fun and socialise during the school break. The activities give young people the chance to learn new skills.
The skateboarding workshop at Rockdale Skatepark is run by the Concrete Riders crew from Concrete Skate Supply.
Bayside Council Youth Services hosted the event, and there was also $1000 worth of Concrete Skate Supply giveaways and prizes up for grabs.
As part of the summer youth program in conjunction with Arncliffe Youth Centre, there are also drama workshops, basketball clinics, oz tag, mask making, yoga, pilates for girls, movie trips and water play.
Participants must be aged between 12-25 to attend and live, work, study or have a strong connection to the Bayside local government area.
ACTIVITIES
Hoyts Entertainment Quarters with a small popcorn and drink included M or PG rated movies only. BYO lunch. Drop off and pick up: Hillsdale Community Hall, 236 Bunnerong Road. For young people 12+ Bookings at baysideyouthservices.eventbrite.com
Dance workshop. Learn a dance routine and sharpen your dance skills in a two hour workshop. Snacks provided, Arncliffe Youth Centre, 9 Townsend Lane.
Cables Wake Park. Enjoy cable wake boarding, inflatable pillows, slides and runways at Cables Penrith. Remember a towel and sunscreen. Lunch provided. Drop off and pick up: Hillsdale Community Hall, 236 Bunnerong Road.
Futsal is a fun and high-energy court sport. Learn how to play and improve on your technique. Snacks provided, Arncliffe Youth Centre, 9 Townsend Lane.
Skate Park Youth Outreach. Bring your scooter, skateboard, skates, bike or roller blades and swing past Mutch Park Skate Park for some fun. Snacks Provided. Mutch Park Skate Park, Wentworth Avenue, Pagewood.
Free library activities, for ages 13-17.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
