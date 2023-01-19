St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

Cronulla artist Pat Whittingham hosts solo show at Hazelhurst Gallery

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated January 20 2023 - 9:11am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cronulla artist Pat Whittingham is having a solo exhibition at Hazelhurst Gallery from January 27-February 7. Picture by Chris Lane

A splash of pop art with a visual flair of nostalgia will breathe colourful life onto the walls as part of a new exhibition at Hazelhurst Gallery this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.