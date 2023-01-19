A splash of pop art with a visual flair of nostalgia will breathe colourful life onto the walls as part of a new exhibition at Hazelhurst Gallery this summer.
From January 27, Cronulla artist Pat Whittingham is hosting 'I Like Your Old Stuff', her first solo show at the gallery.
A series of 22 paintings will illustrate well-known buildings and holiday-like images from the seaside suburb and surrounds.
This series of paintings was inspired by the artist's return to Cronulla after 10 years living in northern NSW.
Although it is the artist's first show at the gallery, she is no stranger to exhibiting her work, having been part of several solo and group shows.
The former Bundeena resident retired to Bellingen, near Coffs Harbour about 10 years ago, but returned to the shire to be closer to family. With one of her bedrooms in her unit transformed into a studio, the artist dabbles away in art reminiscent summer scenery blended with old world charm.
"The Hazelhurst committee really liked my work, which was really encouraging," she said.
"What I noticed when I came back to Cronulla was how quickly it had changed. It's been really developed, which is partly positive because it's better than white shoe brigade buildings that were here, but I felt some of these wonderful iconic Aussie beach places would disappear."
Capturing chosen buildings in their physical form, with no figure in sight, the focus on the architecture carries the deliberate aim of highlighting the main subject.
"I work from photos and I like to look at the right scale," Ms Whittingham said. "I'm interested in flat shapes, colour and pattern. I was trained in sculpture and drawing, so I like to keep some textural elements in my work, and focus on the subject rather than having lots of things around it."
The 72-year-old artist originally from the UK trained and taught at the College of Fine Arts (COFA). Creativity runs in the family - one of her three children, her daughter, is also an artist, who has exhibited many times in Sculpture By The Sea. Her son was in a band called The Clouds.
"I went to art school with Mental As Anything's Reg Mombassa, and some people have said my work is a bit like his, but he uses a lot more shading - it's a different look," Ms Whittingham said.
"It's about nostalgia - I like the old stuff, particularly simple caravans - I loved going camping on the south coast."
Having success with a few commissions, the artist mostly sells her work online. Her upcoming exhibition also features paintings of Boat Harbour shacks, one she titled The Toblerone, alongside scenes of Gunnamatta Bay and a milk bar at the railway station.
The exhibition ends February 7.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.