Emergency services were quick to respond when a woman was injured in a jet ski accident in Port Hacking on Sunday.
The woman was treated by paramedics on Deeban Spit before being carried on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance and taken to St George Hospital by road.
A rescue helicopter hovered overhead but was not required.
It is believed the woman was not seriously injured, and may have been discharged that evening.
Jet ski riders were out in force on Sunday, making the most of glorious summer weather conditions.
Emergency services were called to Simpsons Bay, Maianbar just after 5pm following reports an adult female had been injured after being thrown from a jet ski.
Police, NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW and a Surf Life Saving Sydney rescue jet ski all responded.
Fire and Rescue NSW acting inspector Steve Brown said the woman was involved in "some sort of watercraft misadventure".
Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW at Bundeena and Engadine attended, and assisted to transport the injured person to the ambulance," he said.
Surf Life Saving Sydney Branch's Rescue Water Craft (RWC) group consists of four wave runners (jet skis) and has the responsibility of supporting clubs and patrolling unpatrolled locations.
The RWC Group operates out of three different locations.
The primary operational area of one of the craft is Sutherland Shire Local Government Area, from Wanda to Cronulla Beach.
The RWC group, in addition to the normal patrolling duties, provides water safety at all surf carnivals, ocean swims and other aquatic events.
The ability of rescue jet skis to respond quickly, their heightened maneuverability in the surf and experienced operators make the group a vital part of life saving support operations.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
