St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Emergency services' quick response after Port Hacking jet ski accident

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 16 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The injured woman was treated by paramedics on Deeban Spit before being carried on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance and taken to St George Hospital by road. Picture supplied

Emergency services were quick to respond when a woman was injured in a jet ski accident in Port Hacking on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.