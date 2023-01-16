Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: New Year with Lunar New Year Festival

Happy New Year to all! I hope you and your families and friends have had a safe and fun summer break and are looking forward to a fantastic 2023.
It's the time for fresh beginnings, new plans, and some even make new year's resolutions for a great year ahead. A few have mentioned that becoming more social, rebuilding connections, and making plans to have fun after the pandemic was a common goal.
Feeling part of a community is good for our wellbeing, and if this is one of your resolutions for this year, Council is organising many exciting events and activities to participate in all year round.
The first major event is our annual Lunar New Year Festival on Saturday, 28 January at Hurstville where we welcome the Year of the Rabbit.
You can expect festive food, vibrant performances and good fortune, but it's also about families reuniting to spend time together and continuing the traditions.
It will be an extra special occasion as it will mark the 20th year the vibrant festival is celebrated in Georges River.
The afternoon event will feature the traditional Lion Dance, roving performances, food stalls, giveaways, and a festival atmosphere for the whole family.
If your new year's resolution is to try new foods, you can take your time picking dishes from a range of food and market stalls along Forest Road.
Be sure to head to Hurstville Plaza to be amazed by the lively entertainment on stage.
To learn more about our Lunar New Year Festival and other events throughout the year, be sure to head to Council's What's On webpage. You can sign up to our Community eNews electronic newsletter and be emailed fortnightly on events coming up.
