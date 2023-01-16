A 1.72 metre Tiger Shark was tagged and released after being caught on a SMART drumline at Wanda at 9.43am on Sunday.
The Department of Primary Industries operates 15 SMART (Shark Management Alert in Real Time) drumlines 500 metres off beaches between Oak Park and Boat Harbour.
They are set every morning, depending on weather, and collected before sunset.
When a shark is caught, authorities receive an alert and respond to tag and release the shark about one kilometre offshore.
An alert is publicly available through the SharkSmart app and on Twitter at @NSWSharkSmart after release.
In the preceding week, the Cronulla offshore listening station detected the same tagged bull shark on four occasions - 8:32am on January 10; 10:44am on January 11; 6.19pm on January 12 and 2.54am on January 13.
This shark was tagged and released in February 2021 in Sydney Harbour.
Every week, dozens of sharks are tagged and released, or detected, along the NSW coast.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
