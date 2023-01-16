St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Multiple shark alerts issued for Cronulla beaches during one week

Updated January 16 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 7:30pm
Locations of the SMART drumlines and listening station in Bate Bay. Picture: DPI

A 1.72 metre Tiger Shark was tagged and released after being caught on a SMART drumline at Wanda at 9.43am on Sunday.

