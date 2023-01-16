Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing man in Sutherland Shire.
Paul McCrave, 56, was last seen in Caringbah on Wednesday January 4.
When he could not be contacted, he was reported missing to police who initiated inquiries.
"Police and family hold concern for Paul's welfare as it is considered out of character," a police statement said.
Mr McCrave is of Caucasian appearance, about 162cm tall with a medium build, with a ruddy complexion, greying hair and green/hazel eyes. He has been known to frequent the Cronulla area.
Anyone with information on Paul's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
