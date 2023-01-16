St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Man missing from Caringbah known to frequent Cronulla area

Updated January 17 2023 - 7:20am, first published 7:13am
Paul McCrave, 56, was last seen in Caringbah on Wednesday January 4.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing man in Sutherland Shire.

