St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Flooding at Woronora focus of community forum organised by Labor candidate Maryanne Stuart

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
January 17 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aftermath of flooding at Woronora in July 2022. Picture the Leader

The worst flooding at Woronora for at least 50 years will be the focus at a community forum bring held by Labor Party candidate for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart on Saturday January 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.