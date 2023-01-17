The worst flooding at Woronora for at least 50 years will be the focus at a community forum bring held by Labor Party candidate for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart on Saturday January 21.
State Opposition spokeswoman on water Rose Jackson will also be present at the event, which will start at midday at Woronora RSL Club.
Ms Stuart said the forum would discuss residents' concerns raised with her while she was door knocking the area before Christmas.
Woronora River has flooded four times over the last 18 months, with the worst event in early July 2022 when dozens of homes were inundated in a 30-minute period as residents were getting ready for dinner.
The water spread across grassed areas and into homes, saturating furniture, flooring, bedding, appliances and other equipment, and covering everything with mud.
Ms Stuart said she saw the damage to personal property and heard stories about forced evacuations and the endangering of lives.
"These issues need urgent attention, they cannot wait," she said.
Ms Stuart said some residents had showed her the lines on their houses stained by the highest levels of the flood waters.
Others had raised public health issues such as sewage and storm water drain leaks along streets.
Ms Stuart said local businesses, who were hit hard, had told her their insurance premiums had now tripled since the floods.
Ms Stuart said another issue to be discussed at the forum was the development of the Woronora caravan park, "which has left existing park residents feeling vulnerable and uncertain about their futures".
Residents attending the forum are asked to RSVP: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSdEZJ78TmKUTU.../viewform
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
