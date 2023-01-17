Welcome the Year of the Rabbit at Club Central Hurstville Advertising Feature

Cub Central Hurstville are pulling out all the stops to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Picture supplied

Those born in the Year of the Rabbit are affectionate, appreciate tranquility and seek out peace

Fabulous feasts, spectacular shows and magnificent artworks - it's time to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Club Central Hurstville with a range of events to mark the Lunar New Year.

On Saturday, January 28 the club will herald the new year with live entertainment from The Mandarin Band, a traditional Chinese soloist, lion dancing and a visit from the God of Wealth.

The Lunar New Year Show will start at 6.30pm. Tickets are free but bookings are essential at www.clubcentralhurstville.com.au.

There is a Lunar New Year member swipe and win promotion which will run until February 18.



It offers members the chance to win a share of $8000 in cash prizes which will be handed out from 4pm on Saturday, February 18.

Club Central's Italian-French inspired dining experience, Central Cucina, is also celebrating with a delicious Sichuan Mala Prawn dish from Monday, January 16 until Tuesday, January 31.

Plus throughout January Central Cucina will be offering a Lunar New Year Eclair which will be made fresh daily by their on-site pastry chefs.

Each Lunar New Year Eclair is deliciously crisp, puffy, and perfectly sweet. The eclairs are peanut and sesame flavour in celebration of the special event.



The combination of the nuttiness from the peanuts and mild sweetness of sesame equals a match made in heaven.

Or you can enjoy a Tiger or Tsingtao Beer from Stone Bar & Lounge for only $7 until February 4.

Club Central is a major sponsor of the George's River Council Lunar New Year Festivities. This annual event is being held on Forest Road, Hurstville on Saturday, January 28.

There will be food, market stalls, Lion dancing, roving performances and amazing entertainment held on stage at the Hurstville Plaza.

Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is the most celebrated and longest of all Asian festivals, and is observed by millions of people around the world.

Those born in the Year of the Rabbit are said to be talented at many things. They are affectionate people, often excelling at forming close relationships.



However, they also appreciate tranquility and seek out peace.