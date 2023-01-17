St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Litterbugs trash Depena Reserve

January 17 2023 - 2:30pm
Bayside Council staff were left to clean up the aftermath of picnickers who left rubbish strewn across Dependa Reserve, Dolls Point last weekend.

