New South Wales claimed national honours at the 2023 Australian Interstate Surf Life Saving Championships in Maroubra ahead of Queensland and Western Australia.
The national competition returned after two years of cancellations since 2020 due to Covid-19 and for the first time, the national championships had three teams and categories: Open, Youth and Pathways.
Bate Bay was well represented with nine competitors across the three NSW teams, three from North Cronulla and six from Wanda.
North Cronulla beach competitor Alexandra Rampoldi defeated current world and Australian beach flags champion Elizabeth Forsyth in the open female flags, a confidence boosting result.
"EJ has been at the top of the tree for so long now so I am really happy to take the win today and it is definitely a big confidence boost for the rest of the season," said Rampoldi.
Wanda ironman Noah Steiner was another key competitor for NSW winning the Open Ironman and placing second in the open male board and surf races.
"It has been a big four days of racing and I really enjoy these team events," said Steiner. "We don't get these opportunities to come together with people from other clubs too often and it is great to have the pathway and youth competitors together with the opens at Interstates, it is a great experience for everyone."
