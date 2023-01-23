St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Blues take national honour's

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 23 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New South Wales claimed national honours at the 2023 Australian Interstate Surf Life Saving Championships in Maroubra ahead of Queensland and Western Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.