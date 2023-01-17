$19.3 million high-rise to include 10 affordable housing units

A $19.3 million, 47 apartment, eight-storey high-rise planned Kyle Street, Arncliffe will include 10 affordable housing units.
Currently before Bayside Council, the Development Application calls for the demolition of three dwellings at 2a Charles Street and 15-17 Kyle Street and the amalgamation of the blocks to create a 1,468 square-metre block.
The precinct has been identified as being suitable for high density residential development. A similar DA has been lodged for a residiental block to the east of the site.
"The dwellings on the subject site are modest and are effectively redundant relative to the zoning potential of the land," according to the Development Application's Statement of Environmental Effects.
The proposed development will include six one-bedroom and 41 two-bedroom apartments and two levels of basement car parking containing 54 on-site car spaces. Also provided are five adaptable apartments.
Under the State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP) (Housing) 2021,the affordable housing component of the residential development will be used for affordable housing for a period of at least 15 years, to be managed by a registered community housing provider.
The maximum Floor Space Ratio permitted under the Bayside Local Environmental Plan 2022 is 2.2:1 or 3,230.48 square-metres of floor space.
The applicant is relying on the bonus 0.5:1 Floor Space Ratio provision pursuant to SEPP (Affordable Housing) 2021 which takes the maximum Floor Space Ratio to 2.7:1 or 3,964.68sqm of floor space.
The applicant is proposing to achieve a maximum Floor Space Ratio of 2.67:1 or 3,927sqm of floor space on-site.
Two pockets of communal open space area is provided in the form of a rooftop terrace and a ground level provision with a total area of 455 square-metres.
"The proposed development will provide a high level of residential amenity to future residents and suitably amalgamates three lots in the street block. No adjoining sites are isolated. Importantly the proposed development will provide most needed housing opportunities within a well serviced area," the SEE stated.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
