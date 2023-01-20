A multi-level space at Westfield Miranda which originally housed cinemas and then the Sky Zone trampoline centre is about to have a third life as a "state-of-the-art", 24-hour gym with recovery facilities and a separate children's fitness area.
The EMF Performance and Recovery Centre is due to open after the Australia Day weekend, with EMF Jnr to follow a few weeks before the Easter school holidays.
The company, which started on the Gold Coast, has 17 centres, mainly in Queensland. This will be its first in Sydney.
The Miranda operation is described as "more than just a gym".
!t will offer stretch and mobility, Pilates Barre, group training, boot camps, altitude training, hot yoga, reformer Pilates, dry recovery rooms, hot and cold plunge pools, snow room, salt room, saunas and steam room.
A creche and cafe will be part of the operation in the area covering more than 4000 square metres.
EMF Jnr, with a casual entry fee, will include rock climbing and a Ninja Warrior course, with provision for parties and school holiday programs.
EMF director Leigh Wetton said the project had taken a few years to put together because "COVID threw a spanner in the works".
"This will be one of our biggest sites," he said.
"We started taking memberships in December and have had an overwhelming response."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
